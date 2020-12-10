In case you’ve missed the memo, Ioniq has graduated from being a hatchback with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains to a sub-brand. Hyundai’s newly founded eco-friendly division is planning a trio of green models, kicking off with the Ioniq 5. Teased here in an inconclusive video, the zero-emissions model will be a production version of the 45 Concept unveiled at last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show.

The 30-second clip released today reminds us the Ioniq 5 is on track for an early 2021 reveal and will serve as a dedicated EV built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). While we don’t get to see the car at all in the teaser, it does provide a few hints about what to expect from the production version.

Gallery: Hyundai 45 Concept

39 Photos

“Extra Power for Life” refers to the Ioniq 5’s two-way charging capabilities, specifically the possibility to send the vehicle’s electric juice to power another electric device. When Hyundai introduced the E-GMP platform earlier this month, it said the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function can supply up to 3.5 kW of power and provide enough energy for a midsize AC and a 55-inch TV to work for 24 hours. The South Korean brand also said the battery’s energy can also be transferred to another EV.

“Extra Time for You” is about fast-charging, and we know E-GMP supports up to 350 kW charging through the IONITY high-power charging network. Hyundai is a shareholder and strategic partner, and the plan is to increase the number of high-power charging stations from the current 308 to 400 by 2022 across Europe.

It will take 18 minutes to charge a Hyundai EV based on the E-GMP platform to 80 percent, while a five-minute charge will equate to 62 miles (100 km) of range. With a full battery, the maximum range will exceed 311 miles (500 km) in the WLTP cycle.

As for “Extraordinary Experiences,” it remains a mystery at this point. Hyundai only says it’s about an array of features due to be announced soon, likely in the build-up to the Ioniq 5’s reveal in the first part of next year.

The Ioniq 6 sedan will follow in 2022 as a road-going version of the Prophecy concept and in early 2024 we’ll see the Ioniq 7 as a large SUV.