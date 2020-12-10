With the coronavirus effectively decreasing our time on the road, more automakers are joining the low-mileage lease craze to attract customers. Mazda and BMW are the latest of the car brands, now offering less-than-standard mileage allowance per year, in exchange for more affordable rates.

CarsDirect brings this report to light, noting that the Japanese automaker is decreasing its annual mileage allowance from 12,000 to 10,000 miles this week. The 2021 Mazda CX-30 is the first example, reportedly getting a $6 price cut per month for a 36-month lease. The biggest price cut would be with the CX-9 Signature trim, showing up to a $14 price decrease per month, per CarsDirect's report.

BMW, on the other hand, takes the low-mileage lease program further down to just 7,500 miles per year. This results in a $20 price cut per month for a 36-month lease, huge savings by any measure. The offer is currently limited to residents of California, though.

Of note, Lexus and Lincoln each have rolled out a low-mileage leasing program, as well – up to 5,000 miles per year, CarsDirect reports.

While these low-mileage lease deals sound attractive, especially considering the less time we spend on the road right now, the three-year commitment should still be considered. We'll never know what will happen in the near future. If by next year the situation improves and we'll have more time on the road, that low-mileage allowance might turn out to be a disadvantage.

For Mazda, going over the mileage allowance means a $0.15 per mile penalty, which could equate to $300 added to your costs for 2,000 miles. BMW even has a bigger penalty at $0.25 per mile. With that said, it's important for customers to take these into consideration before signing over the dotted line.