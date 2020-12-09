The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali will be available with General Motors' Super Cruise system late during that model year. It'll be the latest version of the tech that will allow for towing a trailer while driving hands free.

Getting Super Cruise apparently equips the Sierra 1500 with a new digital instrument cluster. This replaces the analog instruments on each side of the existing layout. The steering wheel is also different to add the Super Cruise indicator at the top of the rim.

GMC is not currently saying what the Super Cruise system costs on Sierra 1500 Denali. On Cadillac models, buyers get three years of functionality. After that, there's a $25 per month charge for the service. If someone doesn't pay for it, then they lose the ability to use Super Cruise, but other safety tech continues to operate, like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

Cadillac expanded the availability of Super Cruise to the CT4, CT6, and Escalade for the 2021 model year. The Bolt EUV is the first vehicle from the Bowtie brand to get the system, and it begins production in summer 2021, pointing to sales starting for the 2022 model year. GM intends to offer the tech on 22 models by 2023.

The Super Cruise system has not been stagnant since its introduction. GM is gradually increasing the roads where owners can use the system, and there are now more than 200,000 miles of supported streets. As of the 2021 model year vehicles, the tech gains the ability to perform automatic lane changes by moving the turn signal.

GM is reportedly working on an even more sophisticated driver-assistance system that would likely go under the name Ultra Cruise. There aren't many details yet about the tech, yet, but it would probably be a closer competitor against Tesla Autopilot.