So far, every Ford Maverick development vehicle we have seen has had a four-door Super Crew layout. New information from "sources familiar with product plans" now suggests that this might be the only body available on the tiny pickup, according to Ford Authority.

What's not clear at the moment is whether this decision also extends to the version of the Maverick that Ford is sending to the South American market. In those countries, it's common for these little trucks to be available in two- and four-door configurations. The Ram 700 is a prime example of this.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Renderings

Judging by the comments to Motor1.com's stories about the Maverick, there are folks in the US who want a regular cab version of the little pickup. However, the demand might not be enough for Ford's analysts to deem the project worthwhile.

Since the Maverick shares Ford's modular front-wheel-drive architecture with models like the Bronco Sport and Escape, we expect the truck to share powertrains with them. This suggests customers would be able to get a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder and a turbocharged 2.0-liter.

Entry-level variants of the Maverick might come with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive would almost certainly be available. Motor1.com's recent First Drive of the Bronco Sport suggests that Ford is capable of tuning the AWD setup to be very capable off-road.

To slot suitably below the Ranger, expect the Maverick to start around $20,000 or possibly even below that figure. Ford plans to build the truck in Mexico to avoid issues with the Chicken Tax. Look for the pickup to debut in late 2021 or early 2022 and be on sale for the 2022 model year.