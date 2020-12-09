This year’s SEMA show is now in history. Due to the social restrictions, the Specialty Equipment Market Association show took place in virtual form “created after industry members expressed a need for a viable marketplace solution in the absence of the 2020 SEMA Show.” Even though the event is in the rearview mirror now, Toyota continues to talk about its special creations.

In a new teaser video, the Japanese manufacturer shines more light on the process of creating the so-called TRD Sport Trailer. It’s an overlanding multifunctional trailer based on the cargo bed of a Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road.

In this new episode, the trailer’s “backbone starts to take shape along with serious features that bring comfort and livability to the great outdoors.” One of the trailer’s main features is the potential to deploy a four-person tent on the top. Probably the biggest challenge though was the fact that the team that built the trailer didn’t start with a full and clear concept of what they are doing.

“We designed the trailer so that once you settle down in, hopefully, less than 10 minutes, you can have your whole camp set up. So everything comes out and it’s all integrated into the box in front of it. And so, it makes it way quicker to set up,” Toyota explains in the video.

Interestingly, Marty Schwerter, the team manager behind the project, says he’s most proud of the integrated toilet system the trailer has. It also works as a trash can and folds between the generator and hot water heater when not used.

All in all, the project is nearing its completion but still needs “massive amounts of paintwork” done. Toyota promises to release full specifications and photos of the trailer build before the year's end.