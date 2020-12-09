It’s almost time to start considering Hennessey as an actual low-volume car manufacturer rather than only a tuning shop. Why? the fully bespoke Venom F5 will debut on Tuesday, December 15. Originally unveiled as a concept at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the hypercar pledges to hit the 300-mph mark and feature “significant exterior changes” in its road-going form.

Hennessey also promises “enhanced aerodynamics, pioneering use of carbon fiber, and an aerospace-inspired interior” for the production-ready Venom F5. A follow-up to the Lotus Elise/Exige-based Venom GT, the new all-American hypercar will be powered by a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V8 engine producing a whopping 1,817 horsepower (1,354 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Venom F5 is expected to tip the scales at fewer than 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms) and feature a slightly better torsional rigidity than the all-conquering Bugatti Chiron. Hennessey has repeatedly said it wants to take down the record for the fastest production car, reiterating now its in-house hypercar has a top speed “beyond 500 km/h (311 mph).”

The new teaser video released today gives us an idea about the abundance of carbon fiber Hennessey is using to keep the weight in check. Once again, the music playing in the background is Aerosmith’s “Dream On” as used in previous teasers, and we also get to see the company’s revamped “H” logo that will debut with the Venom F5.

We’re hoping Hennessey will use the hypercar’s official unveiling as an opportunity to announce plans for a top speed run. It would have to dethrone the Koenigsegg Agera RS considering the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ did the run in only one way while the authenticity of the SSC Tuatara’s attempt is seriously disputed.

In other words, the number to beat is 277.87 mph (447.19 km/h) – the average of the two speed runs done by the Agera RS on November 4, 2017 when it hit an absolute top speed of 284.55 mph (457.94 km/h).