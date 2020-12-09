Back to the Future nerds, you'll love this one. British publisher Haynes has released a hardcover copy of the owner's workshop manual for Doc Brown's famous DeLorean time machine. It's currently available for pre-order on Amazon and it promises the discovery of the secrets behind the time-traveling '80s sports car.

For the uninitiated, the DeLorean was popularized by the Back to the Future trilogy in its era, made famous because of its capability to time travel upon reaching 88 miles per hour (142 kilometers per hour).

Gallery: DeLorean Time Machine: Doc Brown's Owner's Workshop Manual

3 Photos

In the Back to the Future: DeLorean Time Machine: Owner’s Workshop Manual, the secrets to this feature will be unveiled – both on the original version and the flying prototype that made its debut on the second installment of the movie franchise. Whether you can replicate the flux capacitor in real life is left to be known, but we're sure the whole book will be an interesting read.

Moreover, exclusive illustrations and more information about the car's inner workings will fill the book; the gallery above shows a sneak-peek into those. In its Amazon description, some "never-before-disclosed information" will also be revealed.

For those interested, the book is available for pre-order now on Amazon and will be released on March 30, 2021. There's a bit of bad news, though; the Amazon listing also shows that it's temporarily out of stock. Not a surprise, considering the legion of followers and fans that the trilogy has acquired all over the world, even in the more modern times. Just recently, the Back to the Future trilogy made a Netflix appearance, bringing the '80s pop culture icon to the new generation of movie watchers.

The Back to the Future: DeLorean Time Machine: Owner’s Workshop Manual hardcover is listed with a $29.99 price tag excluding shipping.