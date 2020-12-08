The debut of the Genesis GV70 has been an interesting one. Ordinarily, automakers dish up some teaser hints and obscure photos that culminate in a full reveal. Genesis simply published some GV70 photos back in October without any context, then left us wondering about specifics until yesterday when a proper reveal finally took place. Fortunately, all indications suggest it was worth the wait and frustration.

Our debut post spells out the details, but with coronavirus still ravaging the US and the world, traveling to South Korea for a close look isn't in the realm of possibilities for most news outlets. Asian Petrolhead was fortunate enough to get a lengthy in-person visit with the new GV70 though, and the video above gives us a very detailed view of the smallish SUV from pretty much every angle.

From the twin-strip lights front and rear, to the crest grille and curvaceous backing with sloping side glass, the GV70 is distinctive no matter where you look. It will stand out in a crowd, and considering just how crowded the compact SUV segment is these days, standing out is a good thing. The flowing exterior lines of the GV70, combined with a handsomely luxurious interior and a planned sport model could make it a very good thing when it eventually reaches US shores late next year as a 2022 model.

Despite being a compact SUV with a dramatically sloping roof, the video demonstrates an impressive amount of space for back seat passengers. Driving the GV70 could be a treat as well, as the rear-wheel-drive-based chassis is new and will offer optional all-wheel-drive. In top trim, a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 will develop 375 horsepower (276 kilowatts), funneled through a drivetrain that offers trick limited-slip differentials and electronically controlled suspension. In short, we can't wait to get behind the GV70's steering wheel.

The GV70 will be the entry-level SUV for Genesis, and it could well be the most important vehicle in the young automaker's portfolio. It launches soon for the South Korean market, but should be stateside for the second half of 2021.