If you live in California or Washington and want to buy some versions of the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, then your time to get one is running out. The brakes on the SS, ZL1, and 1LE variants contain copper that makes them non-compliant with regulations in these states. After January 1, 2021, Chevy can't deliver the performance models there.

Showrooms can still sell any examples of the Camaro SS, ZL1, and 1LE that are already on dealer lots. No other states are affected by this.

Gallery: 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

4 Photos

"We will resume allowing customers in California and Washington state to order the Camaro SS, ZL1 and 1LE models in 2022 model year when we introduce a new brake system that is compliant with the copper requirements," Chevy said in a statement to Motor1.com.

The Camaro is in a weird spot in its lifetime. In 2019, a rumor emerged that Chevy was going to kill the model after 2023, and there was no intention to introduce a replacement. The automaker has never really confirmed or denied that speculation.

However, Chevy hasn't just left the Camaro alone, since the rumors of the model's demise. For example, the 2021 Camaro SS 1LE got the option of using a 10-speed automatic, rather than only being available with a six-speed manual previously.

There have also been a few special edition Camaros like the Black Accent Package, Red Accent Package, and Wild Cherry Design package.

Camaro sales have struggled so far in 2020. Through the third quarter, the company has delivered 22,226 examples of the performance car. This was 39.6 percent less than the same period in 2019. For comparison, the Ford Mustang, the Chevy's long-time rival, moved 47,637 units as of Q3, which was down 14.0 percent.