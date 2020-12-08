The sporty design language Acura introduced with the 2019 RDX, and refined with the 2021 TLX, looks stunning on the new 2022 Acura MDX. The new crossover, previewed in October as a prototype, will serve as the luxury brand’s new flagship offering, which comes with a ton of standard kit. It receives an all-new interior, the latest technology, and the first Acura Type S badge on a crossover, which will arrive in 2021.

The fourth-generation MDX grows over the outgoing model, gaining 2.8-inches (71 millimeters) in length and 1.4 inches (35 mm) in width. However, the most significant change to the design is the increased dash-to-axle ratio, which pushes the cab rearward on the vehicle, enhancing its sporty stance. The new MDX wears the same corporate face found on the TLX and RDX, with the brands Diamond Pentagon grille, JewelEye headlights, and Chicane daytime running lights front and center.

Under the sleek sheet metal lies Acura’s 3.5-liter V6, producing the same 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 267 pound-feet (362 Newton-meters) of torque, paired with new a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The mill motivates a new platform that features a double-wishbone front suspension, improving handling thanks to a larger tire contact patch. The MDX also features a new belt-driven electric power steering system and a new electric brake booster that allows the Collision Mitigation Braking System to react 230 milliseconds faster, reducing the stopping distance from 30 miles per hour by 12 feet.

Acura brings over and refines the TLX’s interior design language to the MDX, which is great. The new MDX features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Amazon Alexa, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Qi-compatible wireless charging are included. Passengers are comforted with standard 12-way adjustable fronts seats that feature three-way heat settings and three-way memory. The A-Spec trim adds ventilation to them, while the Advance Package adds side bolster and thigh extension settings for 16-way power front seats.

The MDX can seat up to seven with its three rows, or it can seat six with the second-row middle seat removed, which is a standard feature. Third-row passengers benefit from more headroom and legroom, 0.4 and 2.4 inches, respectively, and two USB charging ports. The standard panoramic moon roof also improves third-row comfort. The MDX can hold up to 16.3 cubic feet (464 liters) of cargo with the seats up and 71.4 cubic feet (2,021 liters) with the second and third rows folded down, both up over the outgoing model.

2022 Acura MDX Pricing 3.5L V6, Front Wheel Drive 3.5L V6, Super Handling All-Wheel Drive MDX $46,900* $48,900 MDX w/ Technology Package $51,600 $53,600 MDX A-Spec N/A $57,100 MDX w/ Advanced Package N/A $65,650

Acura teased the MDX Type S earlier this month, detailing the twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, which makes an estimated 355 hp (264 kW) and 354 lb-ft (479 Nm) of torque. Acura will give the Type S four-piston Brembo front brake calipers, 9-mode massaging front seats, and a 1,000-watt ELS Studio 3D sound system with 25 speakers and 22 discrete channels. Acura will provide more information closer to the model’s on-sale date, which is scheduled for a late Summer 2021 arrival.

The non-Type S 2022 Acura MDX will arrive much sooner, hitting dealer lots on February 2 with a starting price of $46,900, which is a slight increase over the 2022 model, which Acura lists starting at $44,500. The front-wheel-model returns 19 miles per gallon in the city, 26 mpg on the highway, and 22 mpg combined. The AWD model suffers slightly, returning 19 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined.

*Prices exclude $1,025 destination charge