The refreshed 2021 Nissan Armada arrives boasting an updated exterior appearance, improved interior styling, and a little more power. The company isn't yet disclosing the price for the updated SUV.

The exterior of the 2021 Armada has an updated nose that looks similar to the front of the updated Nissan Patrol. LED headlights are now standard, and there are bracket-shaped LED running lights at each corner of the nose. The V-shaped grille is now wider and has a multi-faceted design to keep it from looking too flat. The lower fascia has metallic trim in the shape of the DRLs around the optional LED foglights. There are smaller changes at the rear like tweaks to the taillights and a restyled bumper. Buyers of the SL trim can also get a blacked-out exterior with the new Midnight Edition Package.

The Armada continues to use a 5.6-liter V8, but the mill now produces 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, versus 390 horsepower (291 kilowatts) and 394 pound-feet (534 Newton-meters). previously. It still hooks up to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The towing capacity remains at 8,500 pounds, but Nissan makes an integrated trailer brake controller and trailer sway control available on some trim levels.

Inside, there's now a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that replaces the previous 8.0-inch display. The larger monitor also has a better resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The tech is capable of updating map data and software over Wi-Fi. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay. The instrument panel now has a 7.0-inch display, too. The range-topping Platinum grade has an updated rearview mirror camera that now measures 9.4 inches, rather than 7.5 inches before. It also has a higher-density display.

The cabin also features a redesigned center console that occupants can open from the front and rear. Inside, there's a removable tray.

The SUV gets Nissan's Safety Shield 360 safety tech suite as a standard feature. It also includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and lane-keeping assist.