Almost a full decade ago, Koenigsegg showed the Agera R. It was one of the fastest cars in the world at the time, and with a 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 2.8 seconds, it sounds absolutely bonkers even by today’s hypercar standards. It comes as no surprise that this particular version of the Agera set six world land speed records in back September 2011.

As amazing as a 0 to 200 mph (322 kph) sprint in less than 18 seconds sounds, the Agera R’s braking capabilities are probably even more impressive. Just imagine this - it can brake from 186 mph (300 kph) to a full stop in just 6.6 seconds. Not only that, but Koenigsegg test driver Robert Serwanski managed to do that without holding the steering wheel. Yes, you read that right.

But how is that even possible? In his latest video, Mr JWW details all the little tweaks that were made to the Agera R compared to the “regular” Agera to make it the beast of a supercar it is. To name a few, it was the first production car in the world with carbon fiber wheels with each wheel weighing just about 14.3 pounds (6.5 kilograms).

One of the supercar’s coolest tricks though was the smart aerodynamic system, which uses a reactive rear wing which - as opposed to active wings which use some sort of hydraulic systems - this spoiler reacts based on the actual air pressure that flows over the car. The rear wing together with a few other aero tweaks gave the Agera R a drag coefficient of 0.37, which goes down to 0.33 at high speeds.

For the 2013 model year, Koenigsegg gave the Agera R’s twin-turbo V8 some improvements. The rev limiter was raised from 7,250 rpm to 7,500rpm and this gave the car a peak output of 1,140 horsepower when running on E85. This is when Koenigsegg integrated its Flex Fuel Sensor technology, which allows the ECU to respond to varying fuel qualities and alcohol content by reducing power levels as a means of protecting the engine.