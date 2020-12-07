These two bodacious-in-black supercars are very similar, yet very different at the same time. The Acura NSX and Audi R8 V10 Plus both have all-wheel-drive, both feature a gasoline engine behind the driver, they have in the neighborhood of 600 hp, and in this instance, each walks on the dark side of the force with a sinister combination of black paint with black wheels.

The source of their power, however, is vastly different. The Audi is a Lamborghini in a German suit, wielding a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 good for 602 horsepower (449 kilowatts). Meanwhile, the NSX combines a twin-turbocharged V6 and three electric motors for a hybridized 573 hp (427 kW), but the added tech also adds weight, making it slightly heavier than the Audi. It's also a little down on power from the R8, which makes it the underdog in this challenge.

Track Day took these supercars to a runway for three side-by-side races, including two standing starts to make full use of the all-wheel-drive grip. Despite having a disadvantage in both weight and power, the NSX shows exceptional poise off the line and manages to garner a slight advantage at the start. A single roll race from 30 to 145 mph sees the Audi punch the throttle a bit early, and with more power under the engine cover, the V10 roars away from hybrid V6.

So the real question is whether the NSX and it's hybrid wizardry can hold off the old-school Audi with its high-revving V10 from a standing start. The instant-on torque of electric power clearly gives the NSX an advantage at launch, but less weight with more power clearly benefits the R8 when moving. In short, this is a very good matchup of competitive mid-engine machines, but there is a clear winner at the end of the day. We'll save the final outcome of this supercar battle for the video.