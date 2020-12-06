If you’re looking for a Mercedes camper van that can take you deep into the wilderness we’ve got you covered. The Mercedes RSX Campervan prototype is here to take you just about anywhere thanks to its unique blend of off-road capability and living space.

To build this ultimate off-road van, no expense was spared to ensure this is the best possible example. A 5cm lift kit and forged wheels wrapped in aggressive off-road tires ensure this van can handle tough trails with ease. The camo exterior is simply a bonus to help this wild van stand out on the road and help you lose it after long hikes.

Moving on to the interior you quickly realize no expense was spared on the trimmings. There’s carbon-fiber trim on the dashboard along with leather coating virtually every surface that isn’t a screen. Led laser lights adorn the ceiling flanked by color phasing recessed LED lighting. This van’s interior could put most luxury hotels to shame with its premium offerings.

There’s a propane stove and sink in the kitchen area alongside custom wooden cabinetry. These cabinets were designed with movement in mind so a clever button system keeps them closed during driving. The bathroom includes a full stand-up shower that also doubles as a standing area thanks to the clever use of hatches and storage solutions.

The clever packaging and storage really shine on the RSX’s interior. Every interior space has multiple functions and offers huge amounts of storage opportunities. This special management makes the RSX standout from other off-road capable campers.

If you’re looking for a well-built off-roader that you can take for long trips there’s no better option than the Mercedes Grand Canyon RSX Campervan.