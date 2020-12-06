The holidays are closing in and automakers are now finding ways to celebrate Christmas as engaging as possible. While some car brands may go for a subtle and standard approach, Mercedes-Benz is doing something that calls for a lot of attention.

Posted over at the marque's Facebook pages, one for Mercedes-Benz and the other for Mercedes-AMG, the carmaker thinks that it's a good idea to wrap two of its cars to match ugly Christmas sweaters, something we honestly didn't expect from the automaker.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Vehicles That Matches Your Ugly Christmas Sweater

What you see here is a Mercedes G-Class looking like a Christmas present, while the other vehicle in the gallery is an AMG GT, also wrapped in the hideous yet adorable styling. For the uninitiated, ugly Christmas sweaters have become a thing despite their loud designs mainly because it celebrates the season in an unconventional way. I, for one, think that ugly Christmas sweaters are adorable and I wouldn't mind getting in one just for the laughs.

But on a car? We'll leave that up to you. Mercedes didn't say whether it will sell cars wrapped in this festive design but if it does happen, would you care to buy one?

Mercedes' social media stunt isn't just for laughs, though. The posts came with a greeting, wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday season amid the on-going pandemic that has put the world at a halt.

Now, if you're wondering whether this will be the last of the ugly sweater-themed Mercedes vehicles you'll see, it seems like the company is set out to release more in the next few weeks, so just follow Mercedes on its social media accounts if you're into this idea.