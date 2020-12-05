The Lamborghini Huracan STO is practically a road-legal race car. But what makes it really a stand-out in the Huracan lineup is its price – an eye-watering starting price of $327,838 in the United States. This price tag makes the Huracan STO the most expensive Huracan at launch, towering over the model it replaces, the Huracan Performante.

Of course for one-percenters, that sticker price is nothing. If you're in the market for this supercar, Swiss watchmaker Roger Dubuis wants you to consider its latest addition to its Lamborghini-inspired Excalibur range of watches – the Excalibur Spider Huracan STO.

Featuring the Huracan STO's Blue Laufey and California Orange colors at launch, the Excalibur timepiece features an automatic RD630 caliber with a honeycomb motif, which Roger Dubuis developed specifically for its tandem with Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Movement is from a 12-degree-angled balance wheel combined with a 360-degree oscillating weight.

The upper caliber has a strut-bar design bridge that harks back to those found on the Huracan's V10 engine, while being housed in a sleek carbon case with rubber inlays and a black DLC titanium bezel. Even the case back is inspired by the wheels of Lamborghini Huracan, though it didn't adopt the STO's wheel design at launch.

Only 88 units of the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Huracan STO will be produced, which can be purchased at the watchmaker's boutiques. The price? $56,500 – around a fifth of the price of the Huracan STO and almost within the price range of a base Chevrolet Corvette C8.

While we agree that this price tag is too much for a timepiece, remember that this won't be an issue for the Huracan STO's target market.