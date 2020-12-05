If you’re in the market for one of the cleanest 1997 Dodge Ram 1500s on the market, we found the perfect truck for you. Olympic figure skater Tanya Harding created a vintage website to sell some of her stuff, which includes this pristine Dodge Ram 1500. So, is this truck a gold medal-winning listing?

The 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 extended cab feature on Tonya’s listing is a pristine example. According to Tonya, this truck has undergone some serious restoration work, which includes: tires and wheels, differential, transmission, exhaust, brakes, inner and outer bearings, front steering arms, front steering stabilizer arm, drop-pitman arm, all bushings, and the main block of the motor. Tonya didn’t skimp on maintenance either as she replaced: power steering pump, all hoses, water neck, radiator, alternator, water pump, battery, wipers, plugs wires.

In addition to all of these new parts, this 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 also has a 4-inch lift kit and 35-inch tires to give it an aggressive appearance. Combine these modifications with the comprehensive restoration and you have one of the nicest 1997 Dodge Ram 1500s on the road.

When it comes to trucks from the 1990s it's becoming quite hard to find an example that’s in good condition. Trucks from this era are still not highly collectible and very affordable, which means many of these trucks are still used as trucks. Although it may take some time before you see a 1990s truck sell for 6 figures at auction, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some pent-up nostalgia for these iconic beasts.

So if you’re looking to own a solid 1990s truck with a celebrity connection, there is no better option for sale today. Hop on Tonya’s site and purchase the 1997 Dodge Ram of your dreams.