It's bad news Friday for Ford Bronco fans. The Blue Oval sent word to its dealership network that pretty much every aspect Bronco life – from ordering to production – is delayed because of coronavirus complications. The much-anticipated off-roader will now reach dealerships in the summer instead of spring.

A Ford spokesperson confirmed the news with Motor1.com in the following statement.

"All new Bronco two-door and four-door customer deliveries will begin in the summer rather than the spring due to COVID-related challenges our suppliers are experiencing. We are committed to building Broncos with the quality our customers expect and deserve."

There's a bit more to it than just a delay in reaching dealerships. Automotive News reports that ordering is also delayed, with banks now set to open in mid-January instead of this month. Additionally, the final date for changing those orders is pushed back to mid-March instead of the end of January. The changes also mean that Broncos with the Sasquatch package and a manual transmission – a late addition that Ford injected into the options list – won't arrive until late 2021 as a 2022 model. Motor1.com confirmed this timeline with an anonymous source.

Details on the exact nature of the delays are unknown, though Ford does highlight issues within the supply chain. In the meantime, Ford has nearly 200,000 reservations for its reborn SUV and the company expects a vast majority of those to ultimately become sales. To help seal the deal, Ford will roll out new options and accessories as production gets closer, though with the delay it's unclear if that plan will be affected as well. It's also unknown if this will affect Ford's reveal for the hardcore Bronco Warthog.

For those who absolutely can't wait to put a Bronco-badged vehicle in their garage, Bronco Sport production kicked off at the end of October.