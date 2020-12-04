The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine, based on the automaker's redesigned Carnival minivan revealed this summer, arrived earlier this month sporting a high roof and fancy second-row seats. A new video from the Asian Petrolhead YouTube channel gets up close with the seven-seat people mover. The video highlights the fancy amenities Kia added to the vehicle while commenting on its comfort in both the second- and third-row seats.

The Carnival Hi-Limousine's stand-out feature is its second-row captain chairs and Kia's "Premium Relaxation Seat" that can recline for maximum comfort, which includes a leg rest, too. Added creature comforts include the 21.5-inch monitor that allows for onboard entertainment through either a USB or HDMI port. Second-row passengers are also treated to heated-and-cooled cup holders and an air purifier to keep the inside feeling fresh for those longer trips.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Carnival / Sedona Hi Limousine

11 Photos

The high roof houses a large overhead LED light and hidden mood lighting. However, one of the neatest lighting elements is the pop-out adjustable reading lights that emerge from around the roof. The high roof also makes the third-row seats a bit more usable, providing more headroom for passengers; however, a lack of legroom is remains an issue as this is still a minivan, or "Grand Utility Vehicle" as Kia coined it. The minivan feel is also present in some of the interior materials. The lower part of the doors and pillars are plastic, though those are not places passengers regularly touch.

It's unclear if the US will get the Carnival Hi-Limousine. The company has yet to announce when we'll get the new Sedona – that's what Kia calls the Carnival here. It seems unlikely as the Carnival Hi-Limousine is a popular vehicle for celebrities and politicians in South Korea who need to be seen in a comfortable domestic-branded vehicle. However, crossovers and SUVs continue to remain popular, and something like the Hi-Limousine could be a fun addition to the portfolio.