The 2021 Nissan Armada debuts on Tuesday, December 8, at 11:00 AM EST (16:00 GMT), and the company has a teaser video offering a glimpse of the SUV. If you zoom in really close, you can get a pretty good look at the exterior. Check it out in the image below.

The refreshed Armada wears an updated nose. There's now a single, large opening in the center, rather than the grille's uprights creating smaller inlets on each side. Updated headlights place runnings lights on three sides. The look is quite similar to the latest Nissan Patrol, which isn't a huge surprise since it's practically the same as the Armada but for markets outside the US.

Since the Armada is the less luxurious version of the Infiniti QX80, it's possible that the Nissan could get its premium sibling's interior updates. An updated infotainment screen measures 9.6 inches and has a higher definition display. The 2021 QX80 also has an improved Smart Rearview Mirror camera system that includes an updated rear-facing camera with a wider field of view and the ability to reduce the flicker from LED headlights showing on the screen.

Like the 2021 QX80, expect the 2021 Armada's powertrain to carry over. A 5.6-liter V8 produces 390 horsepower (291 kilowatts) and 394 pound-feet (534 Newton-meters). It connects to a seven-speed automatic. Buyers can select two- or four-wheel drive. The 4WD has Auto/4H/4LO modes.

The current generation of the Armada debuted in 2016, and it arrived for the 2017 model year. Given how competitive the SUV market is, Nissan needs to keep the model fresh to make sure it remains something that buyers want.