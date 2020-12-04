Subaru’s first-ever plug-in hybrid production model enters a new model year with a small price increase. The 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid wears a starting price of $35,345, which makes it just $200 more expensive than its predecessor.

For 2021, Subaru’s most efficient crossover benefits from an updated suspension that features new optimizations for the coils and dampers optimized. The Japanese automaker says these improvements should deliver a “better ride, handling, and steering response.”

Visually, there are a few small tweaks that differentiate the 2021 model from the 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid. These include the facelifted Crosstrek’s redesigned front bumper with new fog lamp trim plus a slightly reshaped radiator grille with a silver metallic wing with a blue accent. Similar upgrades were introduced for the refreshed non-hybrid model earlier this year.

There are no changes under the hood and the Crosstrek Hybrid continues to rely on a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle boxer engine mated to an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT). The PHEV system also includes two motor-generators, one sitting behind the front axle and one just in front of the rear axle, as well as an 8.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Good for a combined output of 148 horsepower and 149 lb-ft of torque available from zero RPM, the powertrain is capable of running up to 17 miles solely on electric energy. The EPA-certified fuel efficiency numbers show an average of 35 miles per gallon/90 MPGe and a 480-mile total range.

Subaru hasn’t disclosed the exact launch date of the 2021 Crosstrek but says it should be at the brand’s showrooms around the country this winter. It’ll be available in a single trim level with one optional package.