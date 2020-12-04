First teased in July this year, Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming range of light commercial vehicles will debut next year. Similar to what Renault did with the new Kangoo and Express, the German manufacturer will launch two separate model lines - one being more expensive and luxury and one being more affordable. The former will be called the T-Class and we have the latest batch of spy photos with it.

Seen here testing on public roads in Europe, the T-Class is now wearing its production body and lights. Despite the camouflage foil, we can see the bubbly shape of the headlights and the C-shaped LED lights at the back. Interestingly, this prototype rides on alloy wheels which is not a common sight in the LCV sector.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz T-Class new spy photos

12 Photos

The French registration plates on this test car shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, the T-Class together with the cheaper Citan will be based on the new Renault Kangoo/Express duo, which means at least one of them will get a fully electric version later during its lifecycle. When it teased the T-Class though, Mercedes announced it’ll be “tailored to the needs of families whilst also being a suitable companion for active leisure enthusiasts.”

The new light commercial van from Stuttgart is expected to represent a major step forward in terms of technologies and materials in the cabin compared to its predecessor. The automaker has already promised it will be “clearly discernible at first glance as a member of the Mercedes-Benz family” and we expect this to be especially visible in the interior.

The first to arrive from Mercedes’ new LCV range will be the Citan, which should be launched towards the second half of next year. Several months later, in 2022, the brand will also unveil the more comfortable T-Class.