If you're shopping for a Dodge Challenger but want to make it look a bit richer, then there's good news because the color Gold Rush is coming back for the 2021 model year. Buyers can get the brilliant shade on the Challenger T/A, T/A 392, SRT Hellcat, and SRT Hellcat Redeye. On the SRT models, customers have to order the Satin Black hand-painted hood, roof, and decklid to get this gilded color.

The color is a deep shade of gold that borders on a mustard yellow hue. The distinct contrast with the Satin Black elements really makes it pop.

Gallery: Dodge Challenger Gold Rush

3 Photos

Dodge first introduced Gold Rush on the 2020 Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition. It was among the special colors available on that model, along with Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, and Frostbite.

"Dodge offers a wide variety of performance models and powertrains, but we also have the same

mindset when it comes to our extensive exterior color options," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars for FCA in North America. "By bringing back Gold Rush to a few of our 2021 Challenger models, we’re giving our enthusiasts yet another option to make their muscle car even more unique."

Dodge has a few other tweaks for the 2021 Challenger. The R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 are now available with the Widebody Package. The GT AWD is now standard with 20-inch wheels, and they're available on the SXT AWD. There's SRT branding on the Brembo brakes for the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye, in addition to being optional on the Scat Pack.

The Dodge Challenger in Gold Rush is available to order this month. Deliveries start in early 2021.