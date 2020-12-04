Every aspect of the automotive industry is currently undergoing major transformations. Just like the automakers are rethinking the energy sources for their future vehicles, we are slowly moving away from print automotive magazines and newspapers to entirely digital news sources. Heck, even Ford decided to replace the F-150’s print manual with a digital version integrated into the truck’s infotainment system.

It is with a little sadness that we have to report the iconic Haynes Workshop Manual is no longer going to produce print manuals for new cars. Manuals that already exist for older models will continue to be published physically but all guides for new models will be entirely digital.

“We can confirm we’ve taken the commercial decision to cease publishing any new printed Workshop Manuals. However, we will continue to print and publish our extensive back catalogue of automotive and motorcycle titles,” a spokesman for the company said in a statement to AutoExpress.

Haynes Publishing was founded more than 50 years ago by John Haynes with the first workshop manual being published in 1966. Following Hayne’s death in 2019, French firm Infopro Digital took the ownership of the firm for a reported £114 million, which is roughly $126 million at the current exchange rates. Haynes manuals become famous for their pedantic accuracy and detailed cutaway drawings made by Terry Davey.

Moving to an entirely digital portfolio for new car manuals doesn’t mean Haynes is scaling down its operations. The company says it is “about to embark on an exciting new journey“ and it already sounds quite promising.

“In addition, we are currently in the process of creating an exciting and comprehensive new automotive maintenance and repair product that will cover around 95% of car makes and models – an increase of around 40 percent over our current Workshop Manual coverage.”