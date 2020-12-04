When Honda introduced the eleventh-generation Civic last month, it only showed the sedan prototype while announcing there would also be a hatchback. Fast forward to today, the five-door model has now been spotted somewhere in Japan by a member of the CivicXI forums, hiding its slightly different body shape. Unsurprisingly, it appears to be a tad shorter than the sedan and seems to match those leaked patent images from late September.

Overall, we’re getting the impression Honda is going for the fastback look for the new Civic hatch. The general shape of the vehicle makes us think of the Hyundai i30 Fastback that also blurs the line between a sedan and a hatchback. Some would say the rear end configuration reminds them of the Accord Crosstour, which to some extent is true, but we’d argue it’s better executed on the new Civic Hatchback.

Despite the disguise, it’s easy to notice the integrated spoiler lip we saw in the aforementioned patent images. The prototype does a good job at hiding the light strip on the tailgate, which we don’t know at this point whether it will be functional or just for the sake of continuity. As you’d generally expect from hatchbacks (although not all), the Civic prototype had a rear wiper.

Interestingly, the angular exhaust tips look slightly more aggressive than the Audi RS-like oval exhaust setup of the 2022 Civic Sedan Prototype from where the hatchback seems to have inherited the black 19-inch alloy wheels. The front end design is unlikely to hold any secrets as it will probably be carried over from the four-door model.

While the hatchback and sedan Civics will live to see another generation, the same thing can’t be said about the coupe. Honda has decided to drop the two-door model and its Si derivative. The silver lining is the sporty formula will be available for the sedan, and there’s also a new Type R hatch in the making. None of the new Civics will have all-wheel-drive since Honda recently ruled out an AWD system for its popular compact car.

An official debut of the 2022 Civic Sedan is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2021 when we’re hoping Honda will also introduce its hatchback companion.