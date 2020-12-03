The Jaguar I-Pace apparently has a tiny refresh on the way, based on recently released design trademark images. Motor Trend was the first to spot the filing. Jaguar submitted the application on January 24, 2019, and the date of the international registration was December 1, 2020.

You're probably going to need to squint closely to see the differences between the updated I-Pace and the current one. In front, the lights in the lower fascia appear longer, and metallic trim seems to run diagonally between the lower inlet and the grille above it.

There's a more noticeable tweak at the rear. The lower fascia now has a vent on each side, and a piece of trim underlines them. It's not clear whether these outlets are purely aesthetic or serve a functional purpose of cleaning up the vehicle's aerodynamics.

A major interior change to go with this refresh seems unlikely because of the big changes for the 2021 I-Pace. It adopts the company's Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 10-inch upper screen and a 5-inch lower display. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. For improved functionality, the navigation system can identify the optimum nearby charger, tell the owner whether it's in use, the cost, and provide an estimated recharge time.

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace also has an 11-kilowatt three-phase AC charger to replace the previous 7- kW single-phase part. It should be able to recharge the 90 kWh battery in about 8 hours and 40 minutes.

There are a few other tweaks for the 2021 I-Pace, too. Jag makes a 3d-surround camera system standard. Caldera Red, Portofino Blue, and Eiger Grey are newly available exterior colors. A digital rearview mirror is optional.