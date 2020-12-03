Hyundai Motor Group is on the move. Updated versions of the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata are making waves, and its luxury Genesis division is moving aggressively with the new GV70 SUV as well as its snazzy G80. Just today we caught our first glimpse of the next-generation Genesis G90, and now we have another spy video from the same source, catching Kia's next-generation Cadenza (K7 in some markets) sedan hiding under heavy camouflage.

We already have some idea of what's beneath the covers. Spy shots from South Korea led to the creation of renderings that point to a bold, updated look for the full-size sedan. The obvious difference is the grille, which grows in size and switches to a mesh design versus the vertical bars used on the current model. It's part of a new fascia that should offer smaller corner vents, with narrower headlights up top. The rear is still well-concealed beneath heavy camouflage, but the video captures the cool LED-motion turn signals in action. We can also see a full-length red glow of the connected taillights, a design similar to the current model.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Cadenza renderings

11 Photos

The changes are something of a surprise considering the current Cadenza / K7 isn't old. The heavily facelifted model debuted for the South Korean market in June 2019, and it made a North American debut just this year at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show – the last such event in the region before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down. Furthermore, rumors suggest the visual changes will accompany significant upgrades for the interior and powertrain, essentially moving the sedan more upmarket. That could lead Kia to dropping both the Cadenza and K7 monikers, renaming the new version K8 to reflect its newfound snazziness.

When will this car hit the world stage? That's a tough question since the current version is barely a year old in its native region. As such, we'd expect a reveal to still be many months if not a year or more away. However, rumors suggest it could debut in South Korea as early as March 2021, with sales opening later that year as a 2022 model.