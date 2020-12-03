There's much we don't know about the next-generation Genesis G90. This is our first glimpse of a prototype vehicle, captured on camera and shared on the dodo tube YouTube channel. It's awash in heavy camouflage on most of the car, but there are some tidbits we can take from this sighting.

Among other things, the next-gen G90 will adopt the dual-plane headlights found on its smaller G80 sibling. The current flagship sort of has that look already – it was given a heavy refresh in late 2018 that uses headlights with a bisecting daytime LED lamp, but it's not quite the same. The bisected lights have become a trademark design feature for Genesis both on sedans and SUVs, so it certainly makes sense to see it implemented on the future G90.

We can also see the big crest grille is still in place, but it doesn't dip as low as it does now. The current model features two lower fascia vents with the grille separating them, but the new model will have an unbroken lower grille not unlike what we see on new sedans from Mercedes-Benz. Moving further back, we see the C-pillar and side-rear windows will borrow more G80 design cues with an up-kink to the glass. Unfortunately, the video doesn't give us a clear look at the G90's backside but we expect to see bisected taillights as well.

The video also offers a very muddled glance at the G90's interior. Unfortunately, covers hide pretty much everything inside, but we do see a steering wheel that – once again – draws inspiration from the G80. Clearly Genesis is seeking to standardize its design language, but such standardization also runs the risk of eliminating individual character for the varying models.

There's no word yet on what kind of tech upgrades or powertrain options will be offered in the new G90. The current model is awash with cool features like active noise cancellation, which basically uses soundwaves to block intrusive sounds. It boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a rich cabin that exudes quality, if not over-indulging opulence. Two engine options are available – a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 or a 5.0-liter V8 – but we expect the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 to make an appearance for the next-generation.

With this being our first sighting, and with 2021 models already out, we're not expecting to see the new G90 anytime soon. A reveal for the South Korean market could happen late next year for 2022.