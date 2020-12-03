If you're looking for an off-roading vehicle project but lack the physical space or mechanical ability to get one, then let the new Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler crawl over your desk. At $49.99, it's fairly affordable by the standard of often pricey Lego offerings. The company's site says the model arrives on January 1.

The 665-part kit depicts the off-road-focused Wrangler Rubicon and has many of the features of the real thing, like fold-down rear seats, a full-size spare tire on the back, and a winch. The doors and hood open, too. The yellow-and-black color scheme is eye-catching enough to gain notice when sitting on the shelf with other models.

When finished the SUV measures about 4.5 inches (12 centimeters) tall, 9.5 inches (24 centimeters) long, and 5.0 inches (13 centimeters) wide. For pushing around your floor, the Lego Wrangler has steerable wheels from a turning button on the back. Set up some books or other obstacles to create a course where you can test the functional suspension's impressive amount of wheel articulation.

"The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world," said Lars Thygesen, Designer, Lego Technic. "The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4x4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the Lego Technic replica. I hope Lego fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects, including the suspension, winch, and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team."

Lego has been announcing quite a few automotive kits recently. In November, we learned about the 2,352-Piece Ghostbusters Ecto-1 for $199. For supercar fans, the company showed off the 830-piece Senna as part of the Technic line for $49.99. Lego also treated racing enthusiasts to the Ferrari 488 GTE with 1,677 pieces for $169.99.