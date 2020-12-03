There's quite a cottage industry in building restomod Porsches, with Singer being among the top names in that game. Kalmar Automotive is a Danish company that's entering this market, and it's showing three models to start with. In a surprising twist, one of them isn't 911 but rather a Cayenne.

The Kalmar 7-97 is a creation for nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, but the company is also selling them to interested clients. The model's name comes from Kristensen's first victory in the famous race in 1997 behind the wheel of a Joest Porsche WSC-95 wearing the number 7.

Gallery: Kalmar Automotive Modified Porsches

6 Photos

The 7-97 uses the underpinnings from a 964 and 993 iteration of the 911, but wears a body more akin to variants from the 1960s and early '70s. For a more modern touch, the chrome engine cover is actually an active spoiler. Inside, buyers can work with Kalmar to specify their ideal interior, ranging from racing bucket seats to leather-upholstered original chairs and even various tartan cloth patterns.

Customers also have engine options ranging from 3.8- to 4.3-liter flat-six mills. Depending on the specification, the 7-97 can have over 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) on tap. The company also offers a six-speed sequential gearbox for buyers who don't want a manual.

The Kalmar RS takes clear inspiration from 911 rally cars. While it looks like the 964 model on the outside, the company makes sure the sports car can take the punishment of off-road use by adding lots of underbody protection. There's also an available spare wheel carrier for the roof.

Inside, the standard features include standard air conditioning and rear roll bar. Customers can specify Recaro performance seats and all of the safety equipment necessary to go rallying.

Power comes from a 3.6-liter flat-six and either a five- or six-speed gearbox. The overhauled suspension is adjustable to provide up 7.87 inches (20 centimeters) of ground clearance.

While restomodding the 911 is a fairly common practice, Kalmar is also offering an upgraded Cayenne. The company leaves the body mostly stock, except for a big roof rack that's capable of carrying all sorts of gear. The suspension sits 3.93 inches (10 centimeters) higher than stock, and the company fits a wheel-and-tire package that's more appropriate for off-road work.

Buyers have a full array of customization options, depending on what they intend to do with this vehicle. Kalmar offers things like a full roll cage, long-range fuel tanks, and other equipment for ultra-rugged, off-road use.