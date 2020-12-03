The Ford F-150 is not brand new for the 2021 model year but many small changes make it better suited for modern life. Some of the improvements are huge, like the new optional 12-inch center console display with Ford’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment system and the onboard power generator. But most of all, the truck’s capability for over-the-air updates is what stands out in the segment.

The 2021 F-150 is only the second model in the automaker’s lineup to feature OTA updates after the Mustang Mach-E but that doesn’t mean it has limited options. In fact, nearly every single module in the vehicle - and there are between 50 and 60 of them depending on the specification - can be updated with no physical contact.

A new article by MuscleCarsAndTrucks details the truck’s OTA updates. Speaking with F-150 Chief Engineer Craig Schmatz, the publication learned that owners will benefit from added driving modes, recalibrated control modules, adjusted engine timing, and other useful updates once deliveries begin. Not all of the updates are available yet but many possibilities are on the table.

“We have the hardware there for the Active Drive Assist, we’ll have the software by the summer,” Schmatz told our source. “We’ll push it over the air. Even small things that aren’t on the truck today… Let’s say we had a new powertrain calibration and we found a new way to get a bit more fuel economy, we can push that.”

Wait, there are more benefits. To get all the latest updates from Ford, you won’t need to go to the local dealer. Everything will be installed remotely and only when the time is right for you. “The download won’t happen unless customers schedule it and accept it when it’s ready to be updated. Maximum downtime is 30 minutes,” Schmatz added.