Holy second mortgage, Batman.
Yes, that headline is accurate. Yes, this scale replica of the Batmobile used in the 1989 big-screen adaptation of Batman is really a desk clock. And yes, you can buy one for the not-insignificant sum of $29,900. So actually, our headline isn't entirely accurate. But when you're dropping 30 large for a Batmobile clock, what's an extra hundred bucks between friends?
Now that we've established the basics, let's explain why this very cool Batmobile costs nearly as much as a new Audi A3. Underneath that detailed Batmobile shell is a proper mechanical clock, and the assembly literally runs the entire length of the car. It starts at the air intake, where you can see gears for the large hour and minute cylinders on the hood. Behind the numbers are more gears which you can watch move through the tinted windshield, and behind that is the Batmobile's engine if you will. It's the clock spring barrels that hold the energy from winding and yes, you use a bat-shaped key in the afterburner nozzle to wind it up.
Photo Credit: Studio Eliot & Watson
It's so much more than that, however. The clock-replica is hand-built by Swiss-based Kross studio. You've heard all about the quality of Swiss timepieces, and this clock contains no less than 34 jewels and 512 parts in a car measuring nearly 12 inches (298 millimeters) long. 397 are for the functionality of the clock, and it runs at a frequency of 21,600 beats per hour. As for power, it uses three clock barrels that keep the clock ticking for 30 days between windings. Admittedly, we don't know much about clocks, but this sounds like an engineering masterpiece.
As for the body, it's made of aluminum composite with scratch protection for the surface. The body was shaped to mimic the original theatrical Batmobile with matching proportions and distances, then given a properly menacing matte black finish. We're told the wheels also turn, so you can enjoy some imaginary playtime as the Caped Crusader if you want to. But with a price tag more than many actual new cars, this isn't a toy to be pushed around the sandbox.
Production is also a factor in the price. Kross Studios will only make 100, so it's highly unlikely you'll see one turn up at next year's San Diego Comic-Con. But if you do, revel in the engineering of what could be the most expensive small-scale Batmobile ever created.
Source: Kross Studio
Kross Studio and Warner Bros. Consumer Products team up
to unveil a top-of-the-line Batman collectible:
1989 Batmobile X Kross Studio Desk Clock
The ultimate combination of design, fine Swiss craftsmanship
and high-end materials bring the desk clock to the next level.
The independent design studio and manufacturer Kross Studio - whose mission is to elaborate never-conceived-before art pieces - is proud to reveal its official collaboration with the giant entertainment company Warner Bros. Consumer Products.
The very first product born from this collaboration is dedicated to the highly inspiring Batman Universe, paying tribute to the most iconic cars in comics: The Batmobile. Kross Studio specifically chose the sleek and stunning model from the 1989 Batman movie directed by Tim Burton to embody this first-of-its-kind clock.
What makes this Batmobile clock unique?
Kross Studio and Warner Bros. Consumer Products are united by innovation and creativity. Batman always gets the most performant and sophisticated gear. Kross Studio gives the same opportunity to its customers.
The greatest challenge for Kross Studio was to conceive, develop and integrate a state-of-the-art tailor-made clock movement, while respecting the exact shape of the Batmobile. It took months of research and development to create this masterpiece of 512 components - 115 for the bodywork and 397 for the movement - where every detail has been meticulously thought-about. In comparison, a traditional mechanical movement usually bears 130 components.
Live the Batman experience one minute at a time.
The whole piece is made of the finest materials - carefully selected for their technical properties and refinement. The bodywork in black aluminium composite, with aeronautical grade scratch protection coating, magnificently shapes the 1989 Batmobile, reproducing the same curves and proportions. Even the wheels are spinning!
Only a few variations were envisioned to please the owner’s eyes and allow him a better experience, such as the smoked windows with a lighter taint to enable a subtle glimpse of the movement through the window.
Hours and minutes are displayed horizontally by two cylinders. Batman experts will appreciate reading the time on the top of the clock through bat-like cowl decals. The vertical regulator is highlighted through the turbine at the front of the car.
An outstanding power reserve of 30 days.
Kross Studio has equipped the Batmobile with its own powerful engine: an in-house mechanical manual-winding movement with an exceptional power reserve of 30 days. Three barrels were added to achieve this performance. Furthermore, it runs at a frequency of 21’600 beats per hour or 3 Hz - granting even more precision to the movement while the most common mechanical clock movements operate at 2.5 Hz.
A Batman-shaped key in satin-finished and mirror-polished steel is included to wind the clock and set the time. All of these features provide an endless wonder when contemplating this Batmobile work of art.
This exclusive collectible is produced in a limited edition of 100 numbered pieces.
Kross Studio is a manufacturer and design studio based in Switzerland. The founders of Kross Studio are five passionate people whose ambition is to turn ordinary objects into extraordinary ones. The exclusive art pieces created by Kross Studio offer the highest level of know-how and craftsmanship, associated with experiences that go beyond the object, for the finest collectors.
Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning ranges of toys, fashion, home décor and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games and the DC Universe subscription streaming service, a first-of-its-kind digital subscription service, which delivers an immersive experience designed just for DC fans.
Tech Specs
GENERAL
Model Name 1989 Batmobile X Kross Studio
Reference BATMO20
Parts 512
Limited Edition 100 pieces
International warranty 2 years + 3 years warranty extension upon registration of the product
BODY
Material Black aluminium composite with aeronautical grade scratch protection coating
Parts 115
Dimensions
Length 298mm (11.73 inches) Width 121mm (4.76 inches) Height67mm (2.64 inches)
Weight 2kg (70.55 ounces)
ENGINE
Caliber KS10’000
Functions Manual-winding mechanical movement, hours and minutes displayed by two cylinders, vertical regulator
Power Reserve 30 days from 3 barrels
Frequency 21’600 bph / 3 Hz
Jewels 34
Parts 397
Batman-Shaped Key
Head Vertical satin-finished steel
Shaft Mirror-polished steel
About this article