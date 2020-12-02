Hennessey Venom is a name you're likely familiar with, but not like this. The Venom GT was Hennessey's Lotus-Elise-based hypercar that could reach 270 mph, and the Venom F5 is the company's forthcoming machine that will aim to hit 300 mph. This particular Venom won't get remotely close to those top speeds, but it will reach 60 mph in less than four seconds. And it will go wherever the hell it pleases.

This is the Venom 800 F-150 – Hennessey's latest take on Ford's new full-size pickup. The truck starts life as a top-of-the-line Platinum Super Crew, though you won't find the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 under the hood. Hennessey opts for the 5.0-liter V8, which then gets a massive supercharger displacing 3.0 liters by itself. An upgraded fuel system is necessary to feed such a beast, and the truck also gains a new cold-air induction system and a stainless steel exhaust. A dyno tune brings all the performance upgrades into harmony, and Hennessey backs it up with a three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty.

The result is a 5.0 with literally double the power, 805 horsepower (592 kilowatts) to be exact. Torque is up to 727 pound-feet (986 Newton-meters), and Hennessey says that's enough to send the F-150 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds. Thankfully, the significant power boost also comes with upgraded Brembo brakes, and to help with off-road performance, the Venom 800 gets a beefy suspension with a six-inch lift and 35-inch tires. A custom Hennessey grille and front bumper, off-road lights, and requisite badging round out the package.

Clearly, Hennessey has the new Ram TRX square in its sights and not just because the official announcement calls out the new Ram. The Venom's estimated straight-line performance metrics are significantly quicker, and the upgraded suspension should give this tweaked F-150 at least some measure of aggressive off-road prowess over and above the standard Blue Oval design. Details on the suspension aren't offered so we don't know if it's Raptor-ready, but we suspect buyers will be more interested in over 800 hp under the hood.

Speaking of buyers, they will have to be very well-financed. The truck is priced at $149,500, and only 100 are planned for production.