Sometimes you just need to take a load off and take in the world, and if you own a Rolls-Royce, you're going to want that seat to be as luxurious as possible. The British brand finally as a solution with the introduction of the Pursuit Seat.

Like a proper Rolls, buyers are free to select the color of the leather for the portion where you sit, including the option of matching the shade to a vehicle's cabin. The Spirit of Ecstasy is embossed in the center.

While it looks simple, Rolls-Royce makes sure to use the best quality materials available. Much of the seat's body is polished aluminum. There are also carbon fiber elements for the supports. There's an extendable spike on the bottom for better stability on soft ground. As a neat extra touch, there's a hidden flashlight that users can pull out if they're taking a rest in the dark.

If you're curious about what a person would use this very nice chair for, then Rolls has an answer. "A perfect perch for flying a drone, painting a landscape, or simply pausing to take in the view, the Pursuit Seat is the latest accessory designed to enhance the lifestyle experience of Rolls-Royce clients." It's even height-adjustable, so a person can find the perfect perch.

When not in use, the Pursuit Seat folds up to be more compact, and there's even a cover for it to make transport easier. The size is perfect for fitting into the Recreation Module at the back of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The Rolls-Royce Pursuit Seat retails for £6,581 ($8,755), which makes it quite an expensive place to sit down.