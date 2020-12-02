BMW is upping its EV game. The Bavarian company has an ambitious plan to launch several brand new electric cars in the very near future and one of them is the i4. In September this year, it was confirmed the zero-emission four-door will go into production at some point in 2021 and we now we may know the exact timeframe.

According to a new thread on the BummerPost forums, the i4 will go into production in November next year. There’s no exact date provided but it’s probably safe to assume we are 12 months away from seeing the very first i4 examples rolling off the assembly lines.

Gallery: BMW i4 M Spy Photos

11 Photos

From the information available so far, it is expected that the electric vehicle will be launched in two configurations, at least initially. The base model will be the i440 with a single-motor RWD layout and more utilitarian equipment. According to a member of the forum, it’ll look “like a stripped down 420i” and will be offered with 17-inch wheels as standard.

Above it will be the i4 M50 xDrive with a dual-motor setup and a complete M Performance package from the factory. According to the unofficial description, it will look “like a proper M Performance model, with M bodywork, bigger brakes, adaptive suspension, rear spoiler,” and 18- to 20-inch wheels. No performance figures are currently available though.

The forum thread also briefly mentions the possibility of an i435 model that should be more affordable than the i440. Again, nothing specific can be said at the moment.

Before the i4 goes into production, BMW will launch its combustion-powered brother. The next-generation 4 Series Gran Coupe (internal designation G26) will debut “quite soon” and go into production in July next year.