The Volkswagen electric vehicle family is getting bigger and we all know that the ID.6 is going to enter the lineup sooner than later. For the uninitiated, the ID.6 is the production version of the ID. Roomzz Concept that was revealed more than a year ago, which was a three-row fully-electric SUV.

We've first seen the ID.6 testing last September with a quirky camouflage that makes it look like a Peugeot. This time, our spies caught the large EV again but in a different setting and a slightly altered camo.

Gallery: New VW ID.6 Spy Shots

26 Photos

Spied doing some cold-weather testing, the ID.6 still carries that Peugeot concealment upfront – quite comical considering that the "grille" and the bumper garnishings are obviously a decal. At the rear, this prototype carries a different set of fake taillights, far from the 5008-esque vertical lamps that we've seen before.

Just in case you're still in doubt that this is a VW EV, the ID.6 prototype comes with Elektrofahrzeug labels at the rear and at the sides, which means electric vehicle. The label also comes with the typeface that VW uses.

While the concealment you saw here was clever, you only need to look at the VW ID. Roomzz Concept to get an estimate of what the ID.6 would look like in production – and yes, it will be far from looking like a Peugeot.

If we're to take the specs from the concept, expect the ID.6 to use the MEB platform and produce 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts). The Roomzz also had an 82-kilowatt-hour battery with an estimated range of 280 miles (450 kilometers) in the WLTP test.