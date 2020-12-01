High-performance SUVs are members of a very niche market, but any petrolhead worth their salt has probably wondered which example is the fastest. Thankfully, AutoTrader’s latest video features a drag race between the Lamborghini Urus and the Lister Stealth – a tuned version of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

It’s all too often we see drag races that can be worked out by a quick look at the performance figures. However, this version is different because the Urus and Stealth are very close in the performance department. But how close?

Sure, after a quick glance at the spec sheet, you could argue that the Lister could possibly rise to the top. You’d be right, but it’s still in the same ballpark as the Urus with only around 25 more horsepower – 665.7 horsepower (496.4 kilowatts) to be exact – and tipping the scales 130 kilograms (286 pounds) lighter than its rival.

After the first hit from a standing start, it turns out that these numbers don’t matter at all because the Urus’ launch control system wasn’t functioning properly. Rumor has it that Lamborghini only gives you a limited number of uses for the slingshot facility. Electronic fault aside, after both competitors launched without any outside assistance, the result at the finish line was nearly identical.

The rolling race that followed was a different story, but not a complete role reversal. The Italian SUV kept up with the Briton but couldn’t open a gap. While these races were very interesting, we would have loved to see a 0-100-0 test because the Urus has the biggest brakes ever fitted to a production car – the front discs measuring out to a whopping 440 millimeters (17.3 inches) in diameter. That thing might not accelerate the fastest, but we’d wager it would demolish anything in a braking test.

Aside from the numbers, it’s a brilliant sight to see these two vehicles battling it out at full-throttle. The Lister may have won the challenges, but we’d wager we were all victorious in getting the chance to see these two duke it out.