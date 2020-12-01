Mazda expanded its lineup of compact crossovers with the CX-30, a slightly larger, more stylized counterpart to the CX-3. Earlier this year, Mazda introduced a turbocharged version of the model, pairing the extra power output with a premium feature-set. Mazda didn’t have the pricing information available when it announced the upgraded powertrain, but that’s changed today with Mazda announcing that the 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo will start at $29,000.

The starting price doesn’t include the $1,100 destination charge ($1,145 for those in Alaska). However, what the crossover does come with should please customers. Standard features include chrome interior accents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated front seats, a power moonroof, and a frameless auto-dimming reavers mirror. Exterior upgrades include 18-inch black alloy wheels, a gloss black front grille, aluminum roof rails, LED headlights and taillights, and heated side mirrors.

Gallery: 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo

5 Photos

Mazda will also offer the Premium and Premium Plus packages, the latter of which is new for the CX-30 and exclusive to the Turbo models. The CX-30 Premium starts at $32,300 and adds a 12-speaker Bose sound system, leather seats, and a heated steering wheel with paddle shifters. The Premium Plus loads on the safety tech with Traffic Jam Assist, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming driver’s side mirror, and more. It starts at $33,900. There are also three premium paint colors available: Soul Red Crystal for $595, Machine Gray Metallic for $495, and Snowflake White Pearl Mica for $395.

The added features are nice, though the likelier draw for consumers lies under the hood. Mazda turbocharged the 2.5-liter mill, which makes 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 320 pound-feet (433 Newton-meters) of torque on 93 octane fuel. Downgrade its drink to 87 octane, and the mill makes 227 hp (169 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Every CX-30 2.5 Turbo comes equipped with Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive system and a six-speed automatic transmission with sport mode.