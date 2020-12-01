Acura is on the cusp of revealing its redesigned MDX. Actually, we've already seen the SUV in near-production form courtesy of the MDX Prototype that Acura unveiled in October. Now, we have official word that the version people can buy will grace the world stage on December 8. It will reach dealerships in early 2021.

We also have a teaser photo of the redesigned MDX, and to nobody's surprise, it looks exactly like the prototype. Granted, this is just a teaser photo showing the grille and headlights, so there could be some variation on the prototype's big, chiseled front fascia, not to mention interior changes. Acura is infusing its flagship people mover with design cues from the RDX and TLX to solidify its modern design language, and the look is certainly striking in this densely packed, highly competitive segment.

Gallery: Acura MDX Prototype

34 Photos

The debut announcement stops short on revealing other production details for the MDX, save for its 3.5-liter V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will be available with Acura's fourth-generation SH-AWD system, and while official power figures haven't been announced, it should at least match the 290 horsepower (206 kilowatts) offered in the current MDX. Of course, fans of performance SUVs will also have an MDX Type S to play with, and that should boast 355 hp (261 kW) from a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. Acura tells us the Type S will "follow in the summer of 2021" though it's unclear if that's a debut date, or an on-sale date.

Acura says the update for the 2022 MDX is the most dramatic and far-reaching in the SUV's 20-year history. From a visual standpoint, we found the MDX Prototype quite impressive both inside and out, and there's no reason to believe the production model will stray far from that formula. We will know for sure on December 8 with the official reveal, which you can catch right here at Motor1.com.