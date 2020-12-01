The 2021 Ram Heavy Duty becomes even more capable by offering up to 1,075 pound-feet (1,458 Newton-meters) of torque, which is 75 lb-ft (102 Nm) more than last year. The extra muscle lets the pickup tow up to 37,100 pounds (16,828 kilograms) when using a gooseneck hitch, which is 2,000 pounds more than previously.

To achieve the extra 75 lb-ft, the Cummins-sourced inline-six turbodiesel has higher boost limits from its variable geometry turbo and a higher flow rate for the fuel system. Ram also updates the frame rails and rear-axle crossmember to be strong enough to handle the increased towing capacity. When buyers select the optional fifth-wheel and gooseneck hardware, the components are fully integrated into the cargo bed's floor. When using a conventional hitch, the tow rating falls to 23,000 pounds (10,433 kilograms).

Gallery: 2021 Ram Heavy Duty

78 Photos

Beyond the powertrain, the 2021 Ram Heavy Duty is now available with a digital rearview mirror.

Ram already announced the Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition for the 2021 model year. It takes the already rugged truck and adds some style, like a black mesh grille and Black Diamond trim on the doors, tailgate, and rock rails. It rides on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 33-inch tires. Inside, there's Mountain Brown and Gloss Black trim with dark brushed aluminum touches. Standard equipment on the special model includes a 12-inch infotainment display and a 750-watt, 17-speaker Harman Kardon stereo.

Heavy-Duty Ram News: 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition Arrives As A Meaner Truck

The current Ram 2500 and 3500 models date back to the 2019 model year. At the time, the company touted that the latest version of the Cummins diesel engine weighed 60 pounds (27 kg) less than the previous version. It made use of improvements like lighter, stronger pistons and new exhaust out systems.