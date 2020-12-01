France finally has a new flagship sedan. The DS 9 debuted in February this year with stylish design and tons of technologies, and now it’s finally going on sale around most of the markets in Europe. France’s finest luxury doesn’t come cheap though.

In its home market, the DS 9 Performance Lince has a starting price of €47,700, which is roughly $57,075 at the current exchange rates. The base model is powered by a plug-in hybrid system with a combined output of 225 horsepower (168 kilowatts). Upgrade a step above to the Rivoli grade and it’ll set you back at least €51,700 ($61,862).

It’s the more powerful PHEV powertrain that gets really expensive. The so-called E-Tense has 360 hp (268 kW) transferred to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic. The most affordable way to get one is to spend at least €65,500 ($78,375) and the range-topper Rivoli E-Tense starts at €68,400 ($81,845).

For comparison, in France, the BMW 5 Series - a sedan that’s comparable to the DS 9 in its dimensions - has a starting price of €50,300 ($60,187). The most expensive non-M model wears a starting price tag of €65,250 ($78,075) and it’s a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed auto. The 530e xDrive plug-in hybrid, in turn, starts at €63,500 ($75,981).

It’s important to note that these are all prices before options. DS says that if you load all the optional features, the DS 9 can cost up to €80,000, which is approximately $95,724 at the current exchange rates, bringing the model very close to the 7 Series territory.

At launch, five exterior colors are available for the DS 9. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for September 2021, more than 18 months after the sedan’s online debut.