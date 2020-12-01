There's the Mercedes-AMG GT and there's the 2021 AMG GT Black Series. The latter wears the distinction of being the fastest production model at the Nurburgring, beating the previous record-holder Lamborghini Aventador SVJ by just 1.36 seconds.

That renown comes at a price, however; Mercedes-Benz officially announces the price you have to pay its most notorious model – an eye-watering $325,000 price tag that excludes $1,050 destination and delivery charge.

In comparison, the previous Mercedes on the dark side, the 2014 SLS AMG GT Black Series, had a starting price south of $300,000. The AMG GT R Pro, which is the next best thing to the GT Black Series, was priced below $200,000. This makes the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series the most expensive series production model from the German marque.

That money will get you a lot, though. Apart from being the fastest at the 'Ring, this Merc is powered by a handcrafted twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-plant-crank V8 that delivers 720 horsepower (537 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque to the rear wheels. That tremendous amount of power allows a 0-60 mile-per-hour (0-97 kilometer-per-hour) sprint in just 3.1 seconds and a limited top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h).

The AMG GT Black Series' aero package is also part of that price tag. Inspired heavily by the AMG GT3 and AMG GT4 race cars. Starting from the larger grille, several aero bits populate the vehicle, including an electronically-adjustable upper wing. Several carbon fiber parts are also used in the vehicle, primarily found in the underpinnings to make the supercar extremely stiff.

The all-new AMG GT Black Series will arrive in U.S. dealerships in early 2021. And oh, exclusive for this model is the AMG Magma Beam orange color – just in case you need an easy way to differentiate the pricey model from the rest.