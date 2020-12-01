Looking for a camper for your one-ton pickup truck? EarthCruiser might have the right product for you. Teased back in late September with exterior design renderings (see gallery below), the overlanding company introduced its latest upcoming product – the Terranova Expedition Camper.

This time, EarthCruiser is giving us a glimpse of what's to come inside the massive camper, something that should entice future motorhome owners who want off-the-grid capabilities with their trucks.

Gallery: EarthCruiser Terranova

9 Photos

In line with the EarthCruiser EXP and FX full-fledged motorhome models, the company uses the same construction methods, materials, and proprietary techniques for the Terranova Expedition camper. As such, EarthCruiser uses one-piece fiberglass body construction and durable marine-grade interiors for the camper – all packaged inside a self-contained unit. Electrical systems, on the other hand, will be a combination of Mastervolt and C-Zone, touted for their modern and reliable interface.

The EarthCruiser Terranova Expedition camper will also have a pop-top roof as with the EXP and EXD models, but with a taller roof and curtain. The extra space will be used for in-floor storage combined with additional storage spaces. EarthCruiser said that it's also looking into adding a versatile space inside the camper as an answer to the current trend of remote work and school.

As for the bed, expect that in the overcab as seen on the layout above, which EarthCruiser boasts as the largest bed size it has offered ever. The company expects this to be a popular feature.

If you're interested, EarthCruiser is offering a refundable $1,000 downpayment/deposit until December 18, 2020. The amount will secure your place in the first production release that's set to happen by the second quarter of 2021. You will also have access to review full specs, detailed option list, and prototype before purchase.