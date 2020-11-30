We first heard the rumors about the next-generation Ford Mustang potentially getting an all-wheel-drive version back in the spring of 2018. Back then, a high-ranked company manager hinted there are small chances of putting an AWD system into the new Mustang but that option wasn’t completely ruled out. Apparently, the automaker still hasn’t made the final decision on the matter.

According to a new report from FordAuthority, the Mustang AWD is not a dead idea yet. Nothing particularly specific can be said at the moment but Jim Owens, Mustang brand manager within Ford, left the door at least partially open for a potential grippy pony car.

“Well as you know, the Challenger has AWD. We’re always looking at different kinds of performance, but we have nothing to announce at the moment,” Owens told the online publication during a recent interview.

The next-gen Mustang codenamed S650 should be launched in 2022 or 2023 and it is almost a given it’ll feature some sort of electrification. If an all-wheel drive is indeed a part of the plan, it’ll mark the very first time in history a Mustang will be offered with an AWD system from the factory. Of course, this is true if we don’t count the Mustang Mach-E as a part of the Mustang sports car family.

Purists probably won’t be quite happy with an AWD Mustang but it does make sense in many aspects. We assume, if it ever gets the green light for production, the model will use an on-demand system, which will probably be available only for the more powerful versions, if not only for the Shelby-branded cars. Of course, it’s too early to say so take all the information with a pinch of salt.