Despite an unusual 2020, the Nürburgring continued to see some of the greatest on-track moments of the year. Although tourist drives and manufacturer testing were briefly paused for COVID-19 and the travel of global visitors was reduced, there was still plenty of incredible moments on the legendary circuit. To celebrate the best of 2020, the team over at Auto Addiction created a 20-minute video of some of their favorites.

The Nürburgring is a center for some of the most important expressions of car appreciation on the planet. Everything from casual track days, manufacturer testing, and tourist drives take place on this hallowed pavement. The mix of driving skill and intention makes every track day on the Ring an exciting adventure. We can see skilled drivers drifting in the rain, others spinning out after touching the grass, and some very smooth passes in underpowered cars.

Besides the mix of driver talent, the diverse assortment of cars is the best part of the Ring. Sure, you can see the usual BMW M3s, Porsche 911s, and AMG GTs, but amongst these usual suspects are a host of unique cars. You can see very affordable cars like Mazda Miatas, VW Golf GTIs, and older Hondas tackle the track with some regularity proving this is not just for supercar owners.

Seeing a unique blend of skill levels and vehicles on the track at the same time makes track days at the Ring so special. Some drivers have completed hundred laps of the Nürburgring while others may be on the first lap ever. This is one of the only places on earth where you can regularly see cars of every caliber pushed to the limit. Although 2020 has been a trying year on many levels, there is still plenty to celebrate and watch on the Nürburgring.