Bit by bit, we're being fed with information about the upcoming Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. We know that the range-topper at the CT5 range will have carbon-fiber trimmed seats, while its wheels will be made out of forged magnesium alloys that are supposed to perform better with their lighter weight.

This time, Cadillac Society reports that the CT5-V Blackwing's seats will have both heated and vented functions. As a performance vehicle, the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 rival is expected to trim down on weight, which could come in the form of fewer tech features.

Then again, as a luxury vehicle, heated and vented seats are also expected, so we're not entirely surprised with this report. We suspect Cadillac shredded down on weight in other areas other than driving conveniences. These areas include the carbon-fiber accents on the steering wheel that we've seen before.

What we know so far is that the Blackwing models won't have the dearly-departed Blackwing engine despite the name. Instead, it will reportedly have a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under its hood, capable of producing up to 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and connected to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic.

As for the smaller CT4-V Blackwing, reports suggest that it will also have a smaller and less powerful power plant, likely a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 464 hp (346 kW) and 445 pound-feet (603 Newton-meters) of torque.

We have several months to go before Cadillac unveils the CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing completely. Both cars are said to arrive by the summer of 2021. We'll keep an ear out for further information out there and as always, we'll keep you posted.