Crossovers these days are a dime a dozen, and you have plenty of options out there especially if you're looking for a compact example. While we can guarantee that most crossover buyers aren't shopping on this segment for the purpose of off-roading, we all know that a number of nameplates tout off-road modes with their all-wheel drivetrain.

But up to what extent of unchartered driving do these modes offer to unsuspecting consumers? SUV Battle, a YouTube channel that specializes in comparing crossovers and SUVs, has pitted nine compact crossovers in the market today to find out.

Now, before you watch the video, let it be known that there are a few disclaimers on this video. First off and the one that the uploader openly admitted, the comparison was unfair. The driver and the set of tires used on each vehicle differ; both factors greatly affect each crossover's performance on the test.

Next, and probably the most important, since all the vehicles go through the same course, the integrity of the obstacles worsen after every vehicle, with the potholes getting deeper and the ground getting looser. As such, the last vehicle had the most challenging plight, and that's why the test started with the car with the least power, progressing up to the torquiest contender of the bunch.

After the test, SUV Battle ranked the nine compact crossovers according to their performance. The Mazda CX-5 was the least performing model of the bunch at the fifth and last place, which tells you that it really isn't cut out for the roads less traveled.

Four cars were tied at fourth place, namely the Changan CS75, Subaru Forester, Mitsubishi Outlander, and Volkswagen Tiguan with the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. The third place went to the Tiguan with the bigger 2.0-liter engine, while the second place was awarded to the Kia Sportage and Nissan Rogue.

Unsurprisingly, the Toyota RAV4 with its new off-road mode won the test. If you're dubious about the results, watch the video atop this page and see the comparison for yourself. Don't forget the disclaimers, though.