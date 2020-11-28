Have you ever wondered what it takes to design the exterior of the latest Ferrari supercars? Well, today we’re in luck as Ferrari released a video of Design Boss Flavio Manzoni explaining the design of the new Ferrari SF90 Spyder. Sure, you can look at a car and find elements of beauty and function, but to truly understand a car, you need to learn from its designer’s intentions.

Flavio Manzoni has quite a resume when it comes to car design. He is responsible for the design of some of the most beautiful modern Ferraris including: the Ferrari FF, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale, LaFerrari, California T, 488, 812 Superfast, Portofino, Monza SP1, SF90, and so on. Besides defining the look of all modern Ferraris, Manzoni was also head of design at VW Auto Group where he worked on the new Scirocco, Golf, and UP!.

Listening to Manzoni explain the design of the SF90 Spider is a rare treat as consumers rarely get a chance to listen to a car designer explain a car in great detail. Many times we’re left to draw our own conclusion about why a car looks the way it does, but to hear the real reason gives new levels of appreciation for a final production car.

In the case of the Ferrari SF90 Spider, Manzoni takes a great deal of time explaining how integrated all of the aerodynamic elements are in this special supercar. On the surface, we see a beautiful Ferrari, but now we know what lurks under the beautiful skin of this impressive performance machine.

The concentration on beauty alongside performance gives Ferrari a unique edge over competitors who focus on performance above all else. With Manzoni at the helm, we should continue to expect Ferraris to remain beautiful and purposeful.