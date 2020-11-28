In 2017, the Highway Patrol in Bologna, Italy was given a second Lamborghini Huracan by the automaker itself. At that time, it was said that the Italian police would use the supercar's "high-speed capabilities to good use in urgent situations as a first-aid vehicle and as a transporter for organs."

The police weren't kidding with that last bit, as seen on the video atop this page and the tweet from the law enforcement agency's official Twitter account, which we embedded below.

The social media post above came with a caption that reads (roughly translated): Thanks to our Lamborghini Huracan, we transported a donor's kidney in time for a transplant to a person. "To save a life you don't need superpowers." Solidarity, technology, and efficiency also help.

True enough, a 602-horsepower (449-kilowatt) supercar should be quick enough to save a life, especially if it has the license to speed and weave through traffic. According to reports, the Huracan ran for two hours at an average speed of 145 miles per hour (233 kilometers per hour) to deliver the life-saving kidney.

The whole trip started from Rome to Gemelli University Hospital in Padua, covering a total distance of 303 mi (489 km). In normal driving conditions using a normal vehicle, that distance needed five hours to complete.

Before you raise your eyebrows and question why they didn't use a helicopter to transport the organ, it looks like the hospital where the donor organ came from didn't have a helipad. The Huracan also has a refrigerated front trunk for this specific use, so yes, they're quite serious with the organ delivery tasks of the super police car.