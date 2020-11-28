Can the all-new Ram TRX beat out the legendary Ford F-150 Raptor on an off-road battle? To find out the team for TFL Offroad took both of these off-road-focused trucks down some very tough trails in Colorado to see which truck is the best for taking on difficult terrain. In a challenge to both massive trucks, a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon EcoDiesel was also on the scene to show the benefits of a small truck in an off-road situation.

The Ford F-150 Raptor is a living legend that has remained unmatched by any competitors since the first generation debuted in 2010. The second-generation Raptor, which debuted in 2017, saw a greater refinement of the Raptor package and the introduction of the controversial 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that produces a stout 450 hp (336 kW) and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque. Power is sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission and reaches the ground via a four-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential. The F-150 Raptor features massive Fox Racing Shocks and a reinforced chassis that helps this truck tackle any terrain.

To challenge the familiar Ford Raptor, the team at Ram did the only logical thing and stuffed a Hellcat Hemi V8 under the hood of the RAM 1500 truck. The Ram TRX is far more than a 702 horsepower (523kW) truck and features some impressive off-road features that make it a credible threat to the established Raptor. The Ram TRX features massive 35” tires, a reinforced steel chassis, Bilstein remote-reservoir shocks, electronic-locking rear differential, and 15.0-inch front brakes.

Spec sheets can tell you quite a lot about a vehicle, but nothing beats a field test. So before we judge these two trucks but just the numbers, let’s see how they handle the exact same off-road conditions to see which truck is best.